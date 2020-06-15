Grace B. Cook
GRACE B. COOK, age 76, passed away from this life on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 11:27 a.m. at Mount Carmel Grove City.

She was born on March 2, 1944 in Fayette County to Logan and Regina Peters Friend. She was a graduate of Greeneview High School in Jamestown. Grace retired from the YUSA Corporation in Washington CH. She enjoyed reading, crafting, scratching lottery tickets, playing cards, and being with her family and grandchildren.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wesley E. Cook, whom she married on September 13, 1963; and her brother, Ronald Friend.

Survivors include her beloved daughters, Angela Cook, Brenda (Rick) Snyder, Gail Cook and her significant other, Kevin Williams, Krista Cook-Thomas, and Sherry (Brad) Rohrer; grandchildren, Benjamin Snyder, Erica Snyder, Kaylee Williams, Morgan Williams, Tyler (Jordan) Cook, Christian Thomas, Dillon Thomas, Robert Kinzer IV, Jordan Rohrer, and Brady Rohrer; and great-grandchildren, Zoei, Jennifer, and Elijah. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summers Funeral Home from 4-6:00 p.m. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and interment will be held at the Washington Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
