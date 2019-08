Grace Everhart, 85 of Highland passed away on Sunday evening, Aug. 4, 2019 at Hospice of Hope.

Funeral service will be on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 2 at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Friends may call from noon until the time of service. Burial will be in the Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek.

For online condolences please go to littletonfuneralhome.com