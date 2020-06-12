Gwendolyn Dawn Aills, 54, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the McGraw Community Hospice Center in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Washington Court House, Ohio to Dwight and Monnie (Justice) Aills.

She attended Fayette Progressive School in Washington Court House and was a 1987 graduate of the Mary Ford School in Charleston, S.C.

Dawn worked for the Fayette Progressive Industries and was active in Special Olympics. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, loved Nascar and watching golf.

Dawn is survived by her mother, Monnie Aills; three brothers, Samuel (Gail) Aills, Randy (Laura) Aills, Wayne (Karen) Aills and one sister (her favorite) Wanda Aills; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dwight.

Memorial gifts may be made to McGraw Community Hospice, 4715 Worral Way, Jacksonville FL 32224