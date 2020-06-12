Gwendolyn Dawn Aills
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gwendolyn Dawn Aills, 54, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the McGraw Community Hospice Center in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Washington Court House, Ohio to Dwight and Monnie (Justice) Aills.

She attended Fayette Progressive School in Washington Court House and was a 1987 graduate of the Mary Ford School in Charleston, S.C.

Dawn worked for the Fayette Progressive Industries and was active in Special Olympics. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, loved Nascar and watching golf.

Dawn is survived by her mother, Monnie Aills; three brothers, Samuel (Gail) Aills, Randy (Laura) Aills, Wayne (Karen) Aills and one sister (her favorite) Wanda Aills; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dwight.

Memorial gifts may be made to McGraw Community Hospice, 4715 Worral Way, Jacksonville FL 32224



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved