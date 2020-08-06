HARGUS DEAN, age 89, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 5:05 p.m. at Court House Manor.

He was born on March 24, 1931 in Knott County, Kentucky to Roy and Pearly Bradley Dean. Hargus started his work career at the Ford Motor Company in Michigan. He later moved to Ohio to work with the Landmark Feed Company until his retirement. Hargus and his wife, Rosie, purchased a small farm on Hess Road in Fayette County where he raised beef cattle, hogs, soybeans and corn. When his health began to decline, he turned the farm over to his children. Hargus loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed going to their school events, sporting events, and loved helping them with their 4-H projects for the fair. Hargus also enjoyed meeting his buddies for breakfast every morning and going to "Elderly United" for lunch, where he had met many good friends along the way.

Hargus was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Rosie Cloteen Sarven Dean; and siblings, Marvin Dean, Orville Dean, Goble Dean, Walter Dean, Alta Everage, and Areva "Elsie" Gibbs.

Survivors include his children, Connie (Dale) Page, John (Anna) Dean, Larry Dean, and Gary (Mitzie) Dean; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kristy) Page, Shane (Mackenzie) Page, Shawn (Amanda) Dean, Kurt Dean, Chrissy Dean, Melinda (Alan) Stanley, Trevor (Amanda) Dean, Jessica (Zack) West, Dalton Dean and his fiancé, Taylor Hynes, and Cory (Erin) Reza; great-grandchildren, Connor, Jace,

Parker, Finnlee, Beckham, Donovan, Everitt, Keinath, Blake, Gavin, Bryson, Grayson, Rhyder, Hudson, Rylee, and Zayne; and his special friend, Donna Whaley. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Highlawn Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating. Family and friends may visit at the Summers Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 10-12:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com