Harley Edward Ford, age 94, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Harley enjoyed farming and being outside with his dogs and cattle. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Dorothy Ford, parents: Nellie and Charles Ford, and sister Delores Elliott. Harley is survived by his children: Lois Ford, Debbie (Brad) Cavener, Phyliss Ford, and Dale Ford, Sister-in-law's: Betty (Wendell) Bowdle, and Gloria Case, grandchildren: Scott (Megan) Batson, Ashley (Ben) Rine, Ashley (Joseph) Clark, Craig Wilson, Great-grandchildren: Kyler, and Kade Batson, David Balling, Levi Wilson, Harley, and Jackson Clark. The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 W. Main STREET, MOUNT STERLING, OH, 43143. FUNERAL SERVICES will follow visitation at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the please consider making a donation in Harley's memory to Ohio Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Ave., Washington Court House, OH, 43160. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with the family.