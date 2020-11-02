A memorial service for (Harold) Alvin Dorn, 83, of Washington Court House, Ohio will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Gray Marshall officiating. A time of food and fellowship, at Alvin's residence in Washington Court House, will immediately follow the service.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of the service.

Alvin died June 25, 2020, in Naples, FL.

