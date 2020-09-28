Harold Dean Carnahan, age 93, of Sabina, passed peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Blanchester on September 8, 1927, Dean was the son of Harold B. and Dora Etta Jones Carnahan.

He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 68 years, Betty Graves Carnahan. The two were united in marriage on October 10, 1952.

Dean was a graduate of Blanchester Highschool and served, during World War II, in the United States Army. He ran Carnahan Electric and was a gentleman farmer. Dean also was an operator at the Sabina waste treatment plant. He was a member of the Sabina Fire Department and Life Squad, one of the founders of the Sabina Pool, served on the Village of Sabina Council and was a former Mayor of Sabina. Dean was also a Knothole baseball coach, and was active at various flea markets, selling his finds at 'Dean's Picker Paradise'.

Dean is survived by his children: JoEtta (Dennis) Haines of Sabina, Cathy (John) Persinger of Washington Court House, and Don Carnahan of Sabina; along with daughter in-law, Toni Carnahan of Sarver, PA.

Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren: Jeff (Kim) Haines, Stefanie (Steven) McFadden, Jenna Persinger, Jason (Sarah Balzer) Persinger, Jill Persinger, Jessica (Darren) Amberger, and Heather, Erica and Kayla Carnahan; great-grandchildren: Emily, Andrew and Ava Haines and Emersyn McFadden; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Dean was preceded in death by, David W. Carnahan, on July 6, 2017; step grandson, Doug Haines; siblings: Robert, Thelma and Edward.

Memorial contributions, in Dean's name, would be appreciated to the Sabina Historical Society (PO Box 271, Sabina, 45169).

Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10-11am, when a funeral service will begin. Burial to follow at Sabina Cemetery. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the Carnahan family.