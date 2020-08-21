The funeral for Harold H. Thompson, 86, of Washington Court House was held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. David Yinger, former pastor at the New Holland United Methodist Church, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Mark Hiser, David Miller, Cody Kirkpatrick, Ken Ludwig, Jr., Jeff Garringer and Mike Jenks.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Fayette County Honor Guard. Condolences and prayer were offered by Eddie Fisher. The flag, which draped the casket of the U. S. Army Korean War veteran, was folded by Paul Sands and Pat Dewees and was presented to Harold's wife, Ann Briggs Thompson. Members of the honor guard were Bob Everhart, Tm Slager, Larry Cruea, Glenn Rankin and Tom Payne with Bill Foody serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow sounded Taps.

Harold, a retired banker and community leader, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home.