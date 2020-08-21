1/
Harold H. Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Harold H. Thompson, 86, of Washington Court House was held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. David Yinger, former pastor at the New Holland United Methodist Church, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Mark Hiser, David Miller, Cody Kirkpatrick, Ken Ludwig, Jr., Jeff Garringer and Mike Jenks.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Fayette County Honor Guard. Condolences and prayer were offered by Eddie Fisher. The flag, which draped the casket of the U. S. Army Korean War veteran, was folded by Paul Sands and Pat Dewees and was presented to Harold's wife, Ann Briggs Thompson. Members of the honor guard were Bob Everhart, Tm Slager, Larry Cruea, Glenn Rankin and Tom Payne with Bill Foody serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow sounded Taps.

Harold, a retired banker and community leader, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral
01:30 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 21, 2020
So sorry to hear this, Ann. I have known Harold since the 1950s and he was a true asset to his community and will be missed.
Ann Polk
August 20, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
LaRisa Bryant
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved