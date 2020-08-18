Harold Heber Thompson, 86, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 1:35 p.m. at his home with his family by his side.

Harold was born September 18, 1933, in Gallia County, Ohio to Everett Haskell and Mae Long Thompson. He was a 1951 graduate of Washington High School and lifelong resident of this community.

While working at Agrico, he was recruited by Walter Rettig to join First Federal Savings and Loan Association where he served as executive vice president, retiring after 39 years. After retirement he served as construction loan inspector for the firm.

Harold was a longtime member of the New Holland United Methodist Church where he served as chairman of the official board and as a trustee for 40 years. He had also served many years as president of the Capitol Area South of the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was a 60-year member of New Holland Lodge F. & A.M. #392 where he served as master in 1966. He had been treasurer the last 20 years and was also a lodge trustee. He was a York Rite Mason; a member of Aladdin Temple Shrine in Columbus; the Washington Shrine Club and Chillicothe Chapter #419 of the Eastern Star. He was a 49-year member of the Washington Lions Club and was a past club treasurer. He formerly had been an active leader of Junior Achievement in Fayette County and was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert F. and Judith Thompson.

Harold is survived by the wife, the former Ann Elizabeth Briggs whom he married September 7, 1958; a daughter, Cindy Thompson of Washington Court House and a son, Alan B. Thompson of Indianapolis, IN. Also surviving are two nephews, Bill Thompson and his wife, Jill, of Perry, Ohio and Kevin Thompson of Painesville, Ohio and their children and grandchildren.

The funeral will be Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. David Yinger, pastor at the West Liberty United Methodist Church and former pastor at the New Holland United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Thursday from 4-8 p.m. where a Masonic service, which is open to the public, will be held Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Holland United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Nikki Sheets, 154 East Front Street, New Holland, Ohio 43145.

