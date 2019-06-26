Harold (Buck) Jones Jr., age 75 of Washington Court House, passed away on Tuesday, June 25 2019 at the Chillicothe VA.

He was born on August 1, 1943 in Fayette County to Harold Sr. and Virginia Stookey Jones. He was a 1962 graduate of Jeffersonville High School and he had retired at Sugar Creek Packing, where he had worked in maintenance. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Vietnam Era, where he received a Purple Heart. Buck was also a member of the American Legion Post #125 and the VFW #3762. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing ball and he was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. In addition, Buck enjoyed, fishing, camping, and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Doug Jones, and his sister Judy Blair.

Buck is survived by his soul mate Carolyn Jones, children Tammy Copas and Kelly Jones, grandchildren Cody and Adam Posey, Brandi and David Smith, Jessica and Rodney Knisley and Haley Copas, seven grandchildren and a host of friends.

The funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28 at 1pm at the Summers Funeral Home with the burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 11am until the time of the service.

