Harriet June Baker
1934 - 2020
Harriet J. Baker, 86, formerly of Washington CH, OH , died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Born April 24, 1934 in West Jefferson, OH, she was the daughter of Thomas Franklin and Daisy Henry.

She married John David Baker on April 13, 1952.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church for over 60 years. She spent a good portion of her life serving the Lord and community. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years and volunteered for the Meals on Wheels and church daycare program. She enjoyed serving at church, helping others, and loved her family and grand kids.

Survivors include her son, Carl(Nancy) Baker, daughter, Jacqueline(Eddie) Cobb, four grandchildren, John D Baker III, April(Duane) Maynard, Samuel Baker, and Zachary Baker, great granddaughter Brittany Maynard, and two nephews Glen Franklin and Mark Franklin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John D. Baker, son, John D. Baker II, sister, Marietta Franklin, brother, Paul (Donna)Franklin, sister-in-law, Zona Boysel, and granddaughter, Alicia L. Baker.

Graveside services will be held on December 5th at 12:00pm at the Deercreek Township Cemetery located in Lafayette, OH with Pastor Joe Current officiating.



Published in Record Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Deercreek Township Cemetery
