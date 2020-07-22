Harriet Lee Tyree, 65, of Columbus, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 2, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The youngest of Harry M. and Betty Jane Tyree four daughters, Harriet was born on August 27, 1954 at Fayette Memorial Hospital in Washington Court House, Ohio. After graduating from Miami Trace High School in 1972, Harriet worked at Orient State Hospital for many years before moving to Columbus. There she worked for Holiday Care Daycare Center. Columbus is where she spent the rest of her career in childcare related services. Also, during this time she participated in the Foster Care system in Columbus, fostering many children who remember her fondly and shared some of the happiest times of their lives under her care.

Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Harry M. "Brud" Tyree and Betty Jane Carpenter Tyree, sister Judith Ann Tyree and daughter Tisha Dione Tyree. She is survived by her daughter Toni Lenise Robinson, grandchildren Rian and Josh Robinson, sisters Elinor Jo (Jim) Willis and Karen Sue Hopkins, a niece Kimberly Hopkins, all in Columbus, Ohio, and several special cousins.

Following cremation, her remains interred with her daughter and parents at Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Ohio. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a "Celebration of Life" will be held for family and friends to pay their respects in the future. Details will be provided at that time.

In lieu of flowers, cards and contributions can be made to her daughter, Toni Robinson, who can be contacted on facebook.