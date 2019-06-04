Harriet Rose Henry (formerly Harriet Moore/Preston), devoted wife and mother and long-time resident of Washington Court House, died Sunday, the 2nd of June. Born in 1949 in Washington Court House, Harriet graduated from Washington Senior High School in 1968. Harriet began working at a young age making pizzas for the family owned restaurant, Preston's Pizza Palace. Many will remember Harriet from when she worked as an administrative assistant for Calmar Industries. In her later years Harriet became a certified tax consultant and worked for H&R Block. In her free time she enjoyed cooking and hosted many family get togethers. Harriet enjoyed the company of close friends at the VFW, post #3762, where she served as President of the Women's Auxiliary for over 12 years. She is survived by her loving husband Harlan Herb Henry, whom she cared for until her death; her son, Robert Moore; and four grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Jacob and Sammy Moore; her five brothers, Phil Preston, Paul (Skeet) Preston, Pat Preston, Danny Preston, Mike Preston, and one sister, Jacque Preston; her loving nephew, Broake Alan Preston; and 15 additional nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the VWF on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00.