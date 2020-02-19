Harry Wendell Massie, 87 of Xenia passed away on the evening of February 17, 2020 in Beavercreek, Ohio.

Harry was born November 09, 1932 in New Holland, Ohio to the late James and Mildred (Oty) Massie. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Phillips) Massie; a daughter, Marcia Marie Massie; sisters, Norma Jean Insko and Betty Fair; and brothers, Kenneth and Bobby Massie.

Survivors include her children, Betty (Conrad) Urive of TX and Robert Massie of Beavercreek; grandchildren, Leisa O'Dell, José Urive, Natalia Urive, Paul Massie and Carla Massie; along with 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Marie Wisecup, and many extended family and friends.

A memorial service will take place at 11am on Saturday, February 22nd at the Roberts Funeral Home in Washington CH with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Highlawn Cemetery. A gathering of friends and family will take place on Saturday from 10am until the time of service.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net.