Harrylee Downing
1939 - 2020
HARRYLEE DOWNING, age 81, of Circleville, formerly of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:15 a.m. at his home.

He was born on August 3, 1939 in Pickaway County to Clarence and Etta Davis Downing. He attended New Holland School. Harrylee retired after twenty-five years from the Miami Trace School District where he had worked at Eber Elementary School as their custodian. He attended the Nicholas Drive Church of God in Circleville. He enjoyed following the Columbus Blue Jackets, Cincinnati Reds, and high-school football.

Harrylee was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Harry Downing, Frank Downing, Charles Downing, Bill Downing, Clarence Downing Jr., Arnold Downing, Martha Smith, and Mary Jane Wallace; nephews, Larry Downing, Joe Downing, Worthy Wallace, Stanley Smith, and Robert Smith; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Rodney (Louise) Dean, and Thelma (Charles) Mills.

Survivors include his wife, Patty Orr Downing, whom he married on July 16, 1958; son, Keith and Nancy Spears Downing of Circleville; grandchildren, Jayme (Adam) Holbrook, Joshua (Jenny) Bruce Downing; great-grandchildren, Austin Holbrook, Aubree Holbrook, and Jackson Downing; extended family, Beth, Chris, and Logan Justice of Washington CH, Nellie Hurley and her family of Michigan,

and Janice Reynolds of Washington CH, their Anchor Baptist Church family, and also their Nicholas Drive Church of God family.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Highlawn Cemetery with Pastor Keith Williams officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH 43113 or the Nicholas Drive Church of God, 400 Nicholas Dr., Circleville, OH 43113.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Published in Record Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Highlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
