Helen Leona Brown Galloway
1940 - 2020
Helen Leona Brown Galloway, 80, of Pensacola, FL died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born March 23, 1940, in Atlanta, Ohio, to Walter Mack and Helen Faye Graham Turner. She was one of 11 siblings. Helen is survived by a son, Patrick Brown; a daughter, Christina Brown Pouchert (Grant) and her grandson, who she adored, Jack Henry Pouchert. She is also survived by three of her siblings. It was her wish to be taken back to Ohio to be laid to rest next to her family. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the New Holland Cemetery with Larry Stiles, minister at the New Holland Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland. A memorial service in Florida will be held at a later date. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

Published in Record Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Homes
28 S Main St
New Holland, OH 43145
(740) 495-5216
May 10, 2020
Many, many good memories of my friendship with Helen, as friend, partner and she as my mentor. So sorry for your loss, Christy and Patrick. Helen was a guiding light to many people in the antiques world for many years. She was a lovely lady. She will be missed.
Joy Bell
Friend
May 10, 2020
Our home is filled with many items that came Helen''s estate sales. I will always remember her smile and kind words.
Daniel Lindemann
