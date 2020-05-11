Helen Leona Brown Galloway, 80, of Pensacola, FL died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born March 23, 1940, in Atlanta, Ohio, to Walter Mack and Helen Faye Graham Turner. She was one of 11 siblings. Helen is survived by a son, Patrick Brown; a daughter, Christina Brown Pouchert (Grant) and her grandson, who she adored, Jack Henry Pouchert. She is also survived by three of her siblings. It was her wish to be taken back to Ohio to be laid to rest next to her family. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the New Holland Cemetery with Larry Stiles, minister at the New Holland Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland. A memorial service in Florida will be held at a later date. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in Record Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020.