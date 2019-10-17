Helen Louise Clemmer, 98, passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at her Jamestown, Ohio residence. Helen was born September 13, 1921 in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Henry and Lena (Wolf) Cantrell. She enjoyed shopping and bowled until she was in her 70s and made many bowling friends.

She is survived by her son, Leroy Snyder (Kathy); grandsons: Roy Snyder (Diana), Kevin Snyder (Kim); granddaughter, Leesa Snyder (Kyle); great-granddaughters, Brook Smith (Drew), Kendra Denning (Drew); great-grandsons: Kenton Leach (Candice), Chase Snyder (Trisha), Cody Snyder (Maddie), Fisher Terry; great-great grandson, Cash Smith; nephew, who lived with Helen for a few years, Ben Cantrell (Margaret) and many loved nieces and nephews.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Pete Clemmer; parents, Henry and Lena Cantrell; siblings: Margaret, Zell, Dixie, Leroy, Barney, Mutt, Blackie and granddaughter, Susan Lynn Snyder Leach.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 12:00 NOON at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Miami Valley.

Condolences to Helen's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com