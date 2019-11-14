HELEN LOUISE SHEPHERD FARMER-MITCHELL, age 87, of Washington CH, formerly of Jeffersonville, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Signature Healthcare of Fayette County.

She was born on September 26, 1932 in Ashville, North Carolina to Joseph and Met Hopkins Shepherd. Helen had worked for over thirty years at Hooven & Allison Rope Factory in Xenia, Ohio and seven years at the Deer Creek State Lodge.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Malcolm "Bill" Farmer; her second husband, Chester Mitchell; children, Billy Farmer, Danny Farmer, Terry Farmer, and Denise Farmer-Clawson; granddaughter, Teresa Poe; great-granddaughter, Cortney Streitenberger; son-in-law, Tom Strahler; and siblings, Grover Shepherd, Annie (Jim) Myers, Cecil Lakins, Lizzy (Gerald) Dunn, Ola Milton, and Maggie Baker.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Strahler, Brenda (Curt) Cordy, and Nancy (John) Pottle; daughter-in-law, Tina Farmer; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Clary officiating with burial to follow at the South Solon Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.