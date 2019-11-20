The funeral service for Helen Louise Shepherd Farmer-Mitchell, age 87, of Washington CH, formerly of Jeffersonville, was held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Clary officiating. Special music was also provided by Pastor Keith Clary.

Pallbearers for burial at the South Solon Cemetery were Tommy Strahler, Chad Strahler, Shane Griffin, Richard Gill, Bob Edwards, Dan Farmer, and Bill Farmer.

Mrs. Mitchell passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Fayette County. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.