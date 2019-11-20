Helen Louise Shepherd Farmer-Mitchell (1932 - 2019)
  • "I will always remember her smile and her wonderful laugh. ..."
    - Cindy Blanton
  • "SENDING CONDOLENCES FROM MY FAMILY TO YOUR'S...."
    - Charlotte Ward
  • "So sorry for your loss. She was a great lady and loved her..."
    - Robert Mallow
  • "Sending my Condolences to the Family"
    - Patty Smith
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-6078
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
The funeral service for Helen Louise Shepherd Farmer-Mitchell, age 87, of Washington CH, formerly of Jeffersonville, was held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Clary officiating. Special music was also provided by Pastor Keith Clary.

Pallbearers for burial at the South Solon Cemetery were Tommy Strahler, Chad Strahler, Shane Griffin, Richard Gill, Bob Edwards, Dan Farmer, and Bill Farmer.

Mrs. Mitchell passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Fayette County. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.
Published in Record Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
