HERBENA "HERBY" ERBAUGH TERHUNE, age 76, fell into a deep sleep on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Although she received great medical care for fifteen days, her death was sudden, ending four years of failing health. Loving witnesses to her passing were her husband of fifty-six years, Sidney Stemler Terhune and sons Drexel and Victor and his wife Hollie. According to 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 KJV, it is comforting to know that every human who has died between Adam and Herby (excluding Jesus) remains unconscious until Christ Jesus returns in a cloud to gather up us Christians only.

Born April 26, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio, she was the only child of the late Herbert and Miriam Landis Erbaugh. Herby' s educating began at Brookville, Ohio public schools where she achieved perfect attendance and no grade lower than an "A" for twelve years, member of the National Honor Society and graduated Valedictorian in the class of 1961. Music was her passion. She began taking piano lessons in the second grade and oboe lessons in the fifth grade. She gave many piano recitals, played piano solos at District and State O.M.E.A. contests and did all the accompanying for Junior High and High School choirs. As an oboist, she was a member of the N.C.R. Summer Honor Band, the Dayton Philharmonic Training Orchestra, O.M.E.A. State Orchestra and Band, and the Miami University Summer

Workshop Orchestra and Band. She was also a guest oboe soloist with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra during her senior year.

Herby entered Bowing Green State University later the same year and decided to do the normal four-year term in three. Thus, in 1964, she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a GPA of 3.75, with a major in Music Education. While at BGSU, she was a member of the marching band and played cymbals during football games but played her oboe in all the various orchestras. She was also a member of Phi Mu social sorority, Sigma Alpha lota International Music Fraternity and Phi Kappa Phi honor society. In 1972, she earned a Master or Arts degree from The Ohio State University.

Her sixteen-year teaching music career began by teaching at Mount Sterling High School 1964-1966. During those two years, she became a member of the Ohio Musicians Union in order to join and play oboe with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra which she did for two full years. She later taught music at Washington CH and Peebles city schools.

After moving to Washington CH in 1966, she joined the Lions Club, The Cecilian Society, Jaycees, Bus. And Prof. Women, YMCA, Community Band, Fayette County Retired Teachers, The OSU Alumni Club, A.A.U.W., etc.

While at BGSU, she met fellow student Sidney and they married on June 9, 1963. They are the proud parents of son Drexel Terhune and his sons, Preston, Cameron, and Skyler, their daughter Landis (Jeremy) Olaker and their three daughters, and son Victor (Hollie) Terhune and their sons Granten and Benten. Also surviving is her precious sister-in-law, Sara Terhune (Brock) Dillard of Union, South Carolina, and her niece, Patricia (Robert) Passwaters of Mt. Sterling.

In keeping with Herby' s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date with interment in the Erbaugh family plot outside of Brookville. Herby was a devout Bible reader who believed that not only will she someday meet Jesus in the air but eventually will spend eternity some physical form with him and his father God Almighty, walking around on the new earth, Paradise, as Jesus promised (Luke 23:43)

