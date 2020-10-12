Homer Ernest Hart, 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1933, in Clinton County, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Altie (Smith) Hart. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teri and Howard Snyder; grandsons, Ethan and Mitchell Snyder; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Bob Cotner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Homer was a proud veteran serving in the United States Army in the 3rd US Infantry branch, known as the old guard. He was an incredible mechanic who could fix any car no matter the problem and his mechanical skills led him to become a machinist. As a machinist, he worked for many years for Cooper Industries where he eventually retired. He had a love for bird hunting, Indy car races and Ohio State football. Although he was a private man, his family never had to question how much love he had for them. A graveside service to honor his life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.donate3.cancer.org or by mailing to P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.