Homer L. "Butch" Miller, age 71, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born December 1, 1948 in Columbus, the son of Arthur A. and Wilma J. (Brown) Miller.

Butch was a member of the Chapel of Hope in Greenfield and served in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by one brother, Dan (Vickie) Miller of Columbus; numerous nieces and nephews; two sisters in-law, Betty (Hugh) Boggs of Portsmouth, Judy (Marty) Beatty of Greenfield; and one brother in-law, Keith (Susan) Veach of Loveland.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Jean Miller on February 23, 2015 and both parents.

Funeral service will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, December 14, at the Chapel of Hope in Greenfield with Pastor Randy Abbot officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery with military rites provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M., Saturday, at the church.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com