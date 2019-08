HOPE ANN JORDAN, age 66, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 7:51 p.m. at her home.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Summers Funeral Home with Danny Dodds officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Online condolences and further information can be found at www.summersfunerlhome.com