SOUTH WEBSTER - Howard Clark Coe, age 85, of South Webster, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at KDMC in Ashland, KY. He was born January 15, 1935 in Jeffersonville, OH to Loren "Barney" and Louise (Brakefield) Coe. Howard graduated from high school in Jeffersonville in 1953 and served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He retired from the SOCF farm in Lucasville as Farm Manager. He was a member of the Over 55 Club in South Webster, enjoyed crossword puzzles, horse racing, and playing cards especially poker and euchre. More than anything, Howard loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma (Lower) Coe; five children, Susan Graham and husband Brad of Bainbridge, Steve Coe and wife Julie of Jamestown, Angela Ireland and husband Jeff of Inman, SC, Debra Jones and husband Aaron of Palm Bay, FL, Jeff Lower and wife Carla of South Webster; eight grandchildren, Justin Lower and wife Jenny of South Webster, Lindsey Jones of Palm Bay, FL, Jessica Kidd and husband Archie of Xenia, Jordan Lower and wife Kaley of Jackson, Adam Jones of Palm Bay, FL, Amanda Coe of Cincinnati, Olivia Ireland of Inman, SC, Samantha Ireland of Inman, SC; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Reed from Clay, NY, Anna Coe of Grove City, Jeanie Hanners of Washington Court House; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Larry Moore officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 5 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the services. Interment will take place on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Milledgeville Plymouth Cemetery in Milledgeville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the South Webster Fire Department or Grace United Methodist Church in South Webster.