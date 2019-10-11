Howard D. "Jack" Russell, 87, of New Holland passed away on October 10, 2019 with his loving family at his bedside.

Jack was born on November 26, 1931 in Ross County Ohio to the late Floyd and Mable (Williams) Russell. He was a proud veteran of the US Army. After completing basic training in Hawaii and advanced training in Japan, Jack served in Korea during the Korean War. Following the war he began a 30 year career with Armco Building Systems. Jack's life after retirement was filled time spent with woodworking and planting and caring for his big garden. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting when time allowed. Family was important to Jack and he spent as much time as possible enjoying their company, especially his grandkids and great grandkids.

Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Russell and sisters, Betty Shiltz, Helen Adams, Carolyn Wheeler, Linda Jenkins and Shirley Stanley.

Surviving are his wife and the love of his life, Doris (Funk) Russell with whom he shared 67 years of marriage; his children, Tony (Sylvia) Speakman of TX, Tim (Renee) Williams of FL and Mark (Teri) Russell of KY; a brother, Dick Russell; and sisters, Dora Burris and Bev Arnet. He also leaves 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and a host of friends.

A funeral service is planned for 1pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Washington CH with Pastor David Yenger officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11am until the time of service.

