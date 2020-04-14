Rev. Howard (Pete) Gray 95 born Sept. 5, 1924 went home to be with the Lord April 11, 2020 at St. Catherine's Nursing Home. He was born in Bloomingburg, Ohio to Edward and Stella Gray.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Helen and Gladys, brothers LeRoy, Lenard, Eugene Joe and Chappy.

Survived by daughter Tami gray, grandson Brandon (Katie) Gray, great grand daughter Jordyn Gray, all of Washington C.H. Several nieces and nephews, host of family and friends, special friends Paul LaRue, Moe and Marlyn Pfeifer.

Retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Community Action, school bus driver, mostly was pastor of many churches 65 years. He was a World War II veteran drove with the Red Ball Express under General Patton.

Memorial services will be at a later date.