Ida Elizabeth "Betty" Craig, a lifetime resident of Fayette County, has died at Carriage Court Assisted Living in Washington Court House. Her Lord and Savior called Betty early Monday morning, November 9,, 2020, just six weeks short of her 99th birthday.

Betty was born December 22, 1921, in Bloomingburg, Ohio to Fred and Lenora Siemon Oswald.

Betty was lovingly known as "Auntie Bet" to her many friends and relatives in Ohio, as well as in far flung places such as Texas and Massachusetts, where her beloved twin nieces lived with their families. Both nieces considered Auntie Bet their "second Mother."

Betty was a 1940 graduate of Bloomingburg High School, a proud resident of the Bloomingburg community, and was a member of Bloomingburg United Methodist Church. Betty never said "no" to any church activity. She taught Sunday school, and served on the church administrative council. For many years, she and her husband, Eli, hosted the "Golden Rule Sunday School" class with croquet, horseshoes, and swimming, as well as lots of food at their summer retreat, Cedarhurst. Over the years, the Cedarhurst cottage was also the scene of many happy times with friends and family members.

Betty worked long hours in the defense effort during WW II, while helping raise the twins on the family farm. She was a loyal member of "The Greatest Generation." While working as a sales clerk at the Washington Court House institution, Craig Brothers Department Store, she met her husband, Eli Craig, who preceded her in death, as did her Sister, Leola Bitzer Reinoehl, and beloved niece, Vonni Reinoehl Schneider Stavish.

She is survived by niece, Vicki (Steve) Reinoehl Smith of Houston, as well as numerous generations of nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Tom (Marsha) Craig of Grove City, Karen (John) Craig Parker Doyle of Los Alamitos, CA and Tom Stavish of Mendon, MA.

A private graveside service will be held at the Bloomingburg Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Knauff, former pastor of Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Kirkpatrick Funeral Home of Washington Court House.

There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bloomingburg United Methodist Church, 5 Cross Street, Bloomingburg, Ohio 43106.

