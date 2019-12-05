J. Bruce Wick, of Gallipolis, and Dade City, Florida, passed away, on November 15, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was the son of the late John Clark and Dorothy Coffman Wickensimer. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Dean Wickensimer.

He is survived by his wife and longtime friend, Carol Ann Rhoads Wick, sons, Keith (Teresa) Wick, of Philo, Oh., and David (Gwen) Wick, of Granbury, Texas., a grandson, a granddaughter, and two great-grandchildren. A sister-in-law, Donna Wickensimer, and several Wickensimer and Coffman cousins.

He received his wings in 1956 in the United States Air Force. During his time of service, he served as an Aircraft Commander in the Vietnam War and retiring as a Major in 1976. After his retirement from the Air Force he piloted for the T.W.A. and also privately for various charter flights. He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post #4464 Gallipolis, and the Amvets # 4645 of Zephyrhills, Florida, a member of the Elks-Zephyrhills, Florida, the Gallipolis American Legion Post # 27. He enjoyed playing pool, and traveling.

Family, classmates, and close friends will celebrate his life, at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the American Legion Post # 25 Washington Court House, 1240 US 22, Washington Court House, 43160. Please R.S.V.P to (614) 620-6940.

