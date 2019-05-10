JACK E. "POPS" PETERS (SANTA CLAUSE), age 63, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1:20 p.m. at his home.

He was born on August 2, 1955 in Fayette County to Geneva Smith Peters. He was a 1973 graduate of Washington High School. Jack worked as a manager at the Swifty Gas Station and also worked at YUSA for over thirteen years. He enjoyed softball, playing poker, running the demolition derby, was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, The Cincinnati Reds, and a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. Jack played Santa Clause for many years for the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Annual Christmas Parade.

Jack was preceded in death by his mother; his grandparents who raised him, Joshua and Ora Everhart Peters; brothers, Bill Smith, Elmer Peters, Lawrence "Butch" Peters; sister, Joyce Roach; and in-laws, Albert and Virginia Morris.

Survivors include his wife Alice Morris Peters, whom he married May 28, 1982; children, Durrant Peters, Jack Peters II, and Jeremy (Amber Tolle) Peters; grandchildren, Trevor Hudson, Kylie Peters, Sierra Peters, Cassie Atherton, Brittany Peters, Shania Peters, Brendon Peters, and Avrielle Peters; one great-granddaughter coming in July, Kynlie Rayne; siblings, Louis (Clarence) Cruise, Barb Rhoades, Joan Bills, Shelia (Mike) McGath, Judy Porter, David Smith, Benny Smith, Roger Smith, and Johnnie (Karen) Peters; sisters-in-law, Rebecca

Ann Self, Carolyn (Terry) Taylor, and Cathy (Jim) Armstrong. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Adena Cancer Center, Heartland Hospice, Rebekah Valentich, and Amanda Everhart.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 4-8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com