Jack F. Brennan, age 82, of Logan, Ohio died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 14, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio to John and Amanda (Pennington) Brennan. Jack was the owner/operator of several businesses, including Pennington Bread in Washington C.H., Ohio, Butterflies are Free in Sarasota, Florida, and Majors Medical Supply in Carroll, Ohio. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Logan, Ohio. Jack was a dog lover and spoiled many throughout his life. He also played cards with friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles, and son-in-law Alan Siegfried.

On August 23, 1968 he was united in marriage to Alberta L. Berg. Together they had four daughters. He is survived by his wife, Bert; and daughters, Karen (Alan – deceased) Siegfried, Charlotte (Jimmy) Collins, Melody (Rod) Farmer, and Debbie (Bill) Haptonstall. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church 2 W. Hunter St. Logan, Ohio 43138 with Pastor Liz Wagner officiating. Friends my visit with the Brennan family from 10 am until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, of Logan, Ohio

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.

