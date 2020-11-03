JACK LYLE BRILL, age 88, of Mt. Sterling, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 7:45 p.m. at Court House Manor.

He was born on August 13, 1932 in Madison County to Raymond and Zona Clevenger Brill. Jack retired from the Mid-Ohio Chemical Company; he was also a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching old westerns, and being with his family.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles Ray Brill; and brothers, Marvin Brill, Clarence Brill, Ronald Brill, and Harry Brill.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Mary Elizabeth Hollar Brill, whom he married on April 19, 1952; children, Lewis (Rhonda) Brill, Cora (Steve) Johnson, Rachel Rheinscheld, and Ruthie (Bill) Darst; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and siblings, Raymond Brill Jr., Robert Brill, Connie Farmer, Grace Duncan, and Linda Bonham. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Conley officiating with burial to follow at the Range Township Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com