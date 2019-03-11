JACQUELINE ANN "JACKIE"-"QUEENIE" MILLER JOHNSON, age 82, of Washington CH, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 20, 1936 in Fayette County. Jackie worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse and served as Director of Nursing at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH for several years. Jackie cherished her grandchildren, loved going out to eat with her friends, and was a master at "bossing" her children. She enjoyed sitting on her back porch and watching the birds, the bunnies, and "Flash," the squirrel.

Grammy imparted many words of wisdom onto her grandchildren; spitting dust, stiff as a board, full as a tick, and everyone's favorite, when all else fails and your back is against the wall-lie, lie, lie!

She left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. Her only want in life was to be close to her children and grandchildren.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert D. Johnson, whom she married in 1952; and son-in-law, Bruce Landrum.

Survivors include her children, Robert D. (De De) Johnson Jr., Rebecca S. (Stephen) Babjak, Theresa Landrum, and Richard R. (Stephanie) Johnson; grandchildren, Bethany Johnson, J.R. Johnson, Amber (Bobby) Malloy, Ian

(Mandy) Landrum, Kristin (Dillon Jones) Landrum, Cortny (Richie) Bates, Andrew (Sara) Johnson, and Lauren (Jonathan) King; and great-grandchildren, Lily Bates, Ryann Allen, Ashtin Allen, Audrey Johnson, and Abigail Johnson.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Bible Baptist Temple, 4361 St Rt 41 NW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Scott Pfeifer officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette County Humane Society, 153 S. Main St., Washington CH, OH 43160.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com