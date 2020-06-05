James Albert "Jake" Minshall, 83, of New Holland, Ohio died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.

Jake was born July 26, 1936, in Fayette County, Ohio to James Carl and Dorothy Helen Mitchem Minshall. He was a 1954 graduate of New Holland High School and was a lifelong resident of the New Holland community where he was a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by a son, James A. Minshall.

He is survived by three sons, Ray A. Minshall and his wife, Kristil, Jason C. Minshall and Brandon Hull; two grandchildren, Savannah and Dalton Minshall; two brothers, Paul Minshall and his wife, Carol, and Carl Minshall, all of New Holland and a sister, Sarah Shortreed of Circleville.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

