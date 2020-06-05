James Albert Minshall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Albert "Jake" Minshall, 83, of New Holland, Ohio died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.

Jake was born July 26, 1936, in Fayette County, Ohio to James Carl and Dorothy Helen Mitchem Minshall. He was a 1954 graduate of New Holland High School and was a lifelong resident of the New Holland community where he was a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by a son, James A. Minshall.

He is survived by three sons, Ray A. Minshall and his wife, Kristil, Jason C. Minshall and Brandon Hull; two grandchildren, Savannah and Dalton Minshall; two brothers, Paul Minshall and his wife, Carol, and Carl Minshall, all of New Holland and a sister, Sarah Shortreed of Circleville.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Homes
28 S Main St
New Holland, OH 43145
(740) 495-5216
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved