James Brian Joseph
JAMES BRIAN "BUCK" JOSEPH, age 51, of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:19 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 23, 1969 in Fayette County to Gary Leon and Karen June Huffman Joseph. He attended Washington High School. Buck was last employed at Bob Evans Restaurant in Washington CH where he had worked as a cook. He enjoyed fishing and being with his family.

Buck was preceded in death by his father, Gary Joseph; brothers, Ivan Joseph, Larry Joseph, Barry Joseph, and Terry Joseph; and nephew, Chris Joseph.

Survivors include his loving mother, Karen Joseph; son, Adam L. Joseph; siblings, Gary (Tina) Joseph, Tony Joseph, and Randy (Amy) Joseph; and his forever faithful canine companion, Daisy. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a mask or other facial covering will be required while inside the funeral home.



Published in Record Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
