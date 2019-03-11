James "Dink" Calhoun, age 56 of Washington C.H., OH, formerly of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

Funeral service will be 7:00 P.M. Thursday, March 14 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor John Pfeifer officiating and cremation to follow. Food and fellowship will be offered at the Greenfield Eagles following the service.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com