James Calhoun

James "Dink" Calhoun, age 56 of Washington C.H., OH, formerly of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

Funeral service will be 7:00 P.M. Thursday, March 14 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor John Pfeifer officiating and cremation to follow. Food and fellowship will be offered at the Greenfield Eagles following the service.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in Record Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
