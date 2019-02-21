James D. (Jim) Polk, 80, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at his home.

He was born in November 6, 1938, in Clinton County, Ohio to Sampson T. and Esta C. Storer Polk. He was a 1956 graduate of Simon Kenton High School.

While in high school, he excelled in all sports. As a senior, he led the county in scoring in basketball by averaging 23 points a game—which was before the three point play came into existence. He was selected to play in the Clinton/Warren County All Star Game. In addition to his basketball skills, he pitched his high school baseball team to the district tournament while losing only one game his senior year. He went on to the Cincinnati Reds tryout camp. He also ran the mile and a half in track. After graduation, he played independent basketball and fast pitch and slow pitch softball. He was an avid bowler, maintaining a high average and won many tournaments. He later took up golf and became a nearly scratch handicap golfer in a very short time. He won the Washington Country Club championship three times and also had two holes in one.

He served in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Sergeant E-5. Following basic training, he was stationed at Fort Carson, CO with the 5th Division where he was chief of the Fire Direction Center and he later became an instructor.

Jim was a prominent realtor in the Washington Court House community for over 40 years and he and his wife, Ann, started the business known as Polk Real Estate.

In his 40 years of service to the community, he served two terms as president of the Fayette County Board of Realtors and also had been a member and was past president of the Washington Lions Club. He served on the boards of directors of the Chamber of Commerce and the Fayette County Life Squad. For his efforts in the construction of the life squad building, he was awarded a life membership into the Life Squad. He was instrumental in starting the Fayette County Home Show and was a community leader for the downtown merchants while serving in advertising sales at the Record-Herald for eight years. He had been active in the Little League and Babe Ruth baseball programs and served as a coach in both leagues.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Alan; brother, Wayne and his precious dog, Daisy.

Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Ann Ducey. Also surviving are four children, Debbie (Keith) Turvy of Van Wert, OH, Diane (Bill Powell) Cain of Tucson, Christina Polk of Cordova, TN and Dr. J. D. (Ferne) Polk of Spotsylvania, VA; six grandchildren, Brad Cain, Bethany Hammons, Scott Marshall, Travis Turvy, Tyler Polk and Trevor Polk; four great grandsons; two great granddaughters and a sister, Vivian Probasco of Wilmington, OH.

Cremation has taken place in Arizona.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House, OH with the Rev. Jon R. Silveous, pastor at the Good Hope United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial of the cremains will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Monday, March 4, 2019, from noon until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

