A memorial service for James D. Polk, 80, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Washington Court House, was held Monday, March 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Jon R. Silveous, pastor at the Good Hope United Methodist Church, officiating. Several memorial tributes were offered by family members and friends. Jim Hildreth sang "Amazing Grace/My Chains are Broken."

Burial of the cremains was in the Washington Cemetery.

Jim, a retired realtor and husband of Ann Ducey Polk, Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at his home in Tucson.