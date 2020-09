Or Copy this URL to Share

James E. Kincaid, 66, of Greenfield, passed September 15, 2020. The family will host a Celebration of Life from 4-7pm on September 27, 2020, at Good Shepard Church (12920 St Rt 28, Greenfield). Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.



