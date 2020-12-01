JAMES E. MCCOWN 92 passed away Thanksgiving, Nov. 26th at home.

McCown was the son of Marie Helfrich of Washington C.H. and the late James McCown of Huntington, WV. He was also the stepson of Stan Helfrich of WCH.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June Ann Davy McCown from New Holland and brother Charles.

James leaves five children, Vickie Surber (Dave), Brenda Madden (Steve), Sheila McCown, Michael McCown, Jim McCown (Teka), grandchildren include Becky, Molly, Patrick, Lisa, Justin, Jeffrey and the late Jimmy and two great-grandchildren.

We would like to also acknowledge nieces & nephews Lana Jamison Crain, Ben Jamison and Randy Jamison of WCH & Kansas City, Roxie McCown Riley, SC and the late Terry McCown of FL.

Jim, a graduate of New Holland HS '47 has been remembered for his basketball skills & sense of humor. A Marine, a business owner, a kind & generous man and a most loving father and husband.