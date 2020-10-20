JAMES EDWARD BONHAM, age 74, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 6:28 a.m. at his home.

He was born on July 28, 1946 in Highland County to William and Frances Williams Bonham. He was a 1964 graduate of Miami Trace High School. James proudly served in the Ohio National Guard. He grew up in a loving, hard-working farm family. James was active in 4-H, Future Farmers of American, and other agricultural related clubs; he was also a member of The Eagles Lodge #423 in Fayette County. He retired from the Madison Correctional Institution but was also self-employed and had several businesses throughout his life including Bonham Excavation, B&L Drainage, and Bonham Construction.

James was preceded in death by his parents; and step-son, John Hurley.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Jane Brill Bonham, whom he married on May 29, 1990; children, Susan Bonham, and Beth (Scott) Gifford; step-children, Dan (Barb) Hurley, and Kim (Mark) Bryant; grandchildren, Jordan Flowers, Allison Forsythe, Ryland Boysel, Adrianna Gifford, and Benjamin Gifford; eight step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Roger (Carolyn) Bonham, and JoAnn (John) Knedler; and the mother of his daughters, Marty Cook. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of special friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Chis Conley officiating with burial to follow at the Good Hope Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 166 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.