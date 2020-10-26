1/
James Edward Bonham
The funeral service for James Edward Bonham, age 74, of Washington CH, was held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Conley officiating. Members of The Eagles Lodge #423 held a special presentation for Mr. Bonham.

Military honors were bestowed by the Fayette County Honor Guard. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included Bob Everhart, Cecil Ratliff, Chuck Snyder, Glenn Rankin, Tom Payne, Gib Yoho, David Frederick, Phil French, Larry Cruea, and Elaine Stalsworth, with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the Ohio Army National Guard Veteran was folded by Paul Sands, and Mike Curl and was presented to Mr. Bonham's wife, Mrs. Linda Jane Bonham. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow, and Larry Bishop.

Pallbearers for burial at the Good Hope Cemetery were Barry Bonham, Doug Bonham, Mark Bryant, Scott Gifford, Dan Hurley, and Jeff Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers included Roger Bonham, Ryland Boysel, Jordan Flowers, Jack Garringer, Benjamin Gifford, John Knedler, and Mark Lucas.

Mr. Bonham passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
October 23, 2020
When my sister Susan & I were growing up we always looked up to Dad, looked at him as our hero.
Susan made that statement last week. I shared that with Dad a couple days before he passed. He weakly & quietly responded w
‘I hope so’. I’m blessed to have been able to share MOST everything I’d always wanted to throughout life w him in his final weeks and moments. He heard and was able to acknowledge all of it.
My life and memories with my Dad I will never forget and will cherish always.
He was a good father/grandfather, a great man and an amazing friend to so many.
He will be sooo missed.
Praying to see him again one day
Beth Bonham Gifford
Daughter
October 21, 2020
We are sending Love and Prayers to James Family♥. Bob and Wileen Stackhouse
