The funeral service for James Edward Bonham, age 74, of Washington CH, was held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Conley officiating. Members of The Eagles Lodge #423 held a special presentation for Mr. Bonham.

Military honors were bestowed by the Fayette County Honor Guard. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included Bob Everhart, Cecil Ratliff, Chuck Snyder, Glenn Rankin, Tom Payne, Gib Yoho, David Frederick, Phil French, Larry Cruea, and Elaine Stalsworth, with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the Ohio Army National Guard Veteran was folded by Paul Sands, and Mike Curl and was presented to Mr. Bonham's wife, Mrs. Linda Jane Bonham. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow, and Larry Bishop.

Pallbearers for burial at the Good Hope Cemetery were Barry Bonham, Doug Bonham, Mark Bryant, Scott Gifford, Dan Hurley, and Jeff Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers included Roger Bonham, Ryland Boysel, Jordan Flowers, Jack Garringer, Benjamin Gifford, John Knedler, and Mark Lucas.

Mr. Bonham passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.