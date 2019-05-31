James "Mike" Flax 75, of Jeffersonville passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Jeffersonville on May 28, 1943 to the late Herber and Marguerite Washburn Flax.

Mike worked for the TA in Jeffersonville for many years, he was owner and operator of Flax's carry out and pool hall, he also had the movie theater Jeffersonville, he was the Grand Marshal of the Halloween parade several years ago, Mike will be greatly miss by the Jeffersonville community.

In addition to his parents Mike is preceded in death by a sister Fonda Carroll.

Mike is survived by his nephews Christopher and Cory Carroll, brother-in-law Samual Carroll of Clarksville Tenn.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday April 3, 2019 at 6:00pm at Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville with Mike Hodge officiating. Friends and family call at the funeral home on Monday April 3, 2019 from 4:00pm until time of service.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio

