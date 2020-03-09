James L. Rosendahl, 75, of Washington Court House, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 3:55 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he had been a patient since February 16 with Prion CJD, a rare brain disease.

Jim was born October 8, 1944, in Van Wert, Ohio to James Robert and Serena Joyce Gardner Rosendahl. He was a 1962 graduate of Crestview High School in Convoy, Ohio; received a bachelor's degree in political science and history in 1966, from Bowling Green State University where he played on the baseball team and a master's degree in educational administration from the University of Toledo in 1968.

He was a school administrator, teacher and coach. He began his career at Old Fort High School where he was a teacher, principal and coached baseball and basketball. While he was the varsity baseball coach, his team won the state championship in 1968, and was state runner-up in 1971, at a time when there were only two state divisions. He had been a principal and superintendent with the Manton, Michigan school district; was the golf pro and in charge of the real estate of the golf course and ski business at the Crystal Mountain Ski and Golf Resort; served as teacher and principal at the Antwerp Jr. and Sr. High Schools; was superintendent of Southern Local Schools in Perry County, Ohio and Western Brown schools in Mt. Orab. He completed his career as a principal at the Madison Mills Elementary School in 2001, after 26 years in the field of education. Following his retirement, he was owner of Gold Star Chili stores in Washington Court House.

Jim was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, was a member of Grace Men's Quartet and a bible study and men's sharing group. He also had served on the church board. He enjoyed local politics and was a member of the Fayette County Republican Club. Most of all, Jim was a beloved husband, father, "Pops" and brother.

He is survived by his wife, the former Jeanne E. Fox, whom he married December 27, 1969; three children and their spouses, Rachelle and Shane Phillian of Cincinnati; Kasey and Melissa Rosendahl of Newark, Ohio and Trevor and Mindy Rosendahl of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; 11 grandchildren, Sean and Sarina Phillian, Caden, Lillian, Corbin, Larkin, Kennedy, Cole, Audrey, Case and Bennett Rosendahl; three brothers, Stan Rosendahl and his wife, Diane, and David Rosendahl and his wife, Jeanne, all of Raleigh, NC and John Rosendahl of Sterling, Virginia and a sister, Mary Lou Evans and her husband, David, of Cincinnati.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church with the Revs. Joe and Tina Fox, pastors at the church, officiating. John Pfeifer will deliver the message. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church Friday from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market St., Suite 110, Akron, Ohio 44333 or online at cjdfoundation.org or the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 E. Market St., Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

