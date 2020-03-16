A celebration of life service for James L. Rosendahl, 75, of Washington Court House, was held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church. The organ prelude, "My Jesus I Love Thee," was played by Jim's sister-in-law, Gloria Wendel. The Rev. Joe Fox, pastor at the church, offered the welcome, gathering and words of Grace. The Grace Men's Quartet, composed of Victor Pontius, Greg Conrad, Kyler Dawson and David Woolever, sang "Sinner Saved by Grace." Scriptures were read by Pastor Joe, Rachelle Phillian, Kyle Wendell and Dick Newlon. Rachelle Phillian and Kasey and Trevor Rosendahl offered tributes in memory of their dad. Jeanne Rosendahl played "My Tribute" on the piano in remembrance of her husband. Pastor John Pfeifer, minister at The Gathering Place, delivered the message. Congregational singing was led by the Rev. Tina Fox, pastor at the church, with Jane Aleshire, church organist, accompanying. Pastor Tina also sang "I Can Only Imagine." The church pastors offered the prayer of commendation and benediction. Following "The Lord Bless You and Keep You" choral benediction, the celebration was concluded with "The Hallelujah Chorus" played on the organ by Gloria Wendel.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Jim's sons, Kasey and Trevor and his siblings, Stan, David and John Rosendahl and Mary Lou Evans.

Jim, a retired educator, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center following a short battle with Prion CJD, a rare brain disease.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.