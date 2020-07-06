1/
James Lee Layne
James Lee Layne, 86, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 6:53 a.m. at his residence.

He was born June 20, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio to James Theodore and Thelma Mae Korbel Layne. He moved to Washington Court House in 1996, from London, Ohio.

Before his retirement, he was a construction contract manager.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict.

James was preceded in death by two children, James Stephen Layne in 2005, and Teresa Layne in 2011.

He is survived by his wife, the former Jeri Lynn Maust whom he married November 13, 1988; four children, Elizabeth (Corey Taylor) Layne of Washington Court House, Lydia (James) Horning of Bloomingburg, Janice (Michael) Christy of Delaware, OH and Mark (Dawn) Layne of Columbus; six grandchildren, Nicholas and Sarah Layne, Maegan and Amber Shaw, Penelope Taylor and Gabrielle Layne; four great grandchildren, Justin, Christian, Everleigh and Aidan; five siblings, Jerry Layne, Rita Mills, Casey (Kristi) Bazewick, Carol (Michael) Barber and Carrie Hoy and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service, with complete military honors, will be held in the Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
