James Michael Reed, 52, of Washington CH passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at his home.

Jim was born on January 29, 1967 in London, Ohio but did most of his growing up around the New Holland/Washington CH area, graduating from Miami Trace High School in 1985. He worked 25 years at Morton Buildings, starting at an entry level position and achieved the level of foreman. He was known for being more of a craftsman than just a builder. He put care and attention into each and every project he started, whether it be at work or home and he enjoyed showing off his craftsmanship whenever possible. He was a true motorcycle enthusiast, riding anytime he could. Jim also appreciated a good day of fishing. He even fulfilled a lifelong dream taking a trip to Florida with the family for tarpon fishing. He never passed up an opportunity to watch a classic western or a Harry Potter movie. Jim was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, The Cincinnati Reds and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved everything about Bill Simmons, often referring to him as his alter ego. Jim loved drinking Budweiser and jamming to rock and roll. Above all Jim was a loving and devoted husband, son, father and friend who will be remembered fondly by all who were blessed to have known him.

Jim was preceded in death by fathers-in-law, Robert Riley (Betty Weatherington) and David Willis.

Survivors include his Mother, Mary (White) Carroll, loving wife, Cathy (Riley) Reed whom he married on May 18, 1996; children, Kyle Reed (Jamison Lee) and Mark (Candace) Winters; and grandchildren Ryleigh and Waylon Winters; mother-in-law Louise Willis; brother-in-law Brian (Donyel) Riley; and a niece, Sarah (Jake) Clay-Tyler. Jim also leaves behind many friends and extended family.

A memorial service will take place at 6:30pm on Thursday, July 18 at the Roberts Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until the time of service. A memorial motorcycle ride will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 with sign-up starting at 10am at Smitty's Tavern in New Holland. Jim will be along for his final ride that day with a stop in Washington Cemetery to take him to his final resting place.

