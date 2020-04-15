James "Jim" O. Shoaf, 96 of London, passed away peacefully in his sleep April 8, 2020 in his home on the family farm in southern Madison County.

Preceding him in death was his loving wife of 48 years, Leona (Peg) Shoaf and daughter Jeanie (Gary) Maser.

He is survived by his son, Ron (Sharie): grandchildren: Chad Shoaf, Monique (Randy) Hughes, and Zachary (Renee) Shoaf: great grandchildren: Kyle (Jennifer) Shoaf, Whitney Shoaf, Havyn, Hartlyn and Hunter Hughes, Rylan and Zane Shoaf: and a great, great grandchild Peyton Shoaf;. He also left behind a very special companion, Lucille Davis.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Kirkwood Cemetery, London, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Madison County Humane Society.

The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London; where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.