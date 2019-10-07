James "Jimmy" Rohde of Washington C.H. was laid to rest on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Coleman's Catholic Cemetery. The graveside service was officiated by Fr. Mike Paraniuk of St. Benignus Catholic Church, Greenfield, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Marianna Allen Rohde, sister-in-law, Patty Rohde and brother-in-law, Terry Starkey.

He is survived by sons Nicholas and Joshua Rohde, both of Washington C. H., brothers, Martin (Jacquie) Rohde of Mesa, Arizona, Mark (Teri) Rohde of Washington C. H. and John Rohde of Sugar Hill, Georgia, sisters Sandi Starkey and Sue (Brad) Smith, both of Washington C. H., aunts, Therese Shackleford of Washington C, H. and Lorraine Sowers of Clarksburg, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friend Breck Martindale and dear friend, Heidi Smith.

The family would like to thank all who attended to show their support and to say goodbye to Jimmy.