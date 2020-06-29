JAMES SAMUEL "JIM" GREENE, age 85, of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Court House Manor Assisted Living.

He was born on August 30, 1934 in Burtonville, Ohio to Samuel and Cora Ivers Greene. He was a 1953 graduate of Kingman High School in Kingman, Ohio. Jim had worked as an auctioneer for many years. He had managed the Fairly Hardware Store in Blanchester, Ohio. Jim had also worked part-time at Lowe's in Wilmington and Home Depot in Washington CH. He was a faithful member at the Heritage Memorial Church. Jim was also a member at the Fayette County Commission on Aging on Elm St. and Delaware St. He enjoyed square-dancing, wood working, card games, and being with his family.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of thirty-five years, Helen Susan Agin Greene; and siblings, Billy Sue (Harold) Doolin, Kathleen Brackney, Janet Greene, Thomas Greene; and step-daughter, Jan Pickering.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Morgan Greene, whom he married on September 9, 1991; children, Gary James (Intassar) Greene of Arizona, Steven Nelson (Peggy) Greene of Clarksville, and Linda Sue Greene of Blanchester; step-children, Ron (Goretta) Oates, Christi (Bo) Adams, Linda (Doug) Miller, Don Oates, Mark (Cindy) Oates, and Shari West; grandchildren, James Eugene (Jessica)

Greene, Jason Edward (Cassandra) Greene, Janelle (Dean) Allen, and Gary Greene Jr.; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruby Tucker. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church, 1867 US Highway 35 NW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Bruce Morrison officiating with burial to follow at the Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Blanchester, Ohio. Family and friends may visit at the church on Wednesday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com