Service Information Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg 1016 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburg , VA 24504 (434)-846-9011 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Lynchburg United Methodist Church Memorial service 4:00 PM Lynchburg United Methodist Church Memorial Gathering Following Services the fellowship hall at the church

James "Jim" Stegbauer, age 92, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning April 18, 2019 at the Laurels of Hillsboro. He was born January 1, 1927 in Clermont County, the son of the late Peter and Louella (Hornschemeier) Stegbauer. Jim and his wife Betty ran the family farm together for over sixty years. He was a founding member of the Highland County Antique Machinery Club, and was a Korean War veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Nancy Stegbauer of Fayetteville and Ralph and Nancy Jo Stegbauer of Washington Court House; four grandchildren, Tammy (Kyle) Zimmerman of Leesburg, Eric (Molly) Stegbauer of Greenfield, Brian (Karissa) Stegbauer of Continental, and Kim (Rich) Polen of Elyria; eleven great grandchildren, Dylan, Brayden and Cory Zimmerman, Maddy, Emma, Olivia, Braxton, Bain and Kinley Stegbauer, and Joel and Charlee Polen; a brother, Robert (Chris) Stegbauer of Fayetteville; two sisters-in-law, Violet Milwee of Gadsden, Alabama, and Pat Roy of Fayetteville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-six years, Betty Ann (Gaffney) Stegbauer, on September 5, 2016; and a brother, Andrew Stegbauer. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at the Laurels for the loving care of Jim. In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Lynchburg United Methodist Church. Pastor David Wirth will officiate. The Highland County Honor Guard will present military honors at the church. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Barnes Cemetery in Fairview. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. Friends and family will then be invited to a time of food and fellowship in Jim's honor immediately following his life celebration in the fellowship hall at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lynchburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 403, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142. The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. To leave an on-line condolence to the family please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

Published in Record Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019

